“An American Corner is being established at Andhra University,” said Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy. On Tuesday, US Intellectual Property Attache for South Asia, Embassy of the United States of America, John Cabeca visited the university. During an interaction with him, the Vice-Chancellor said that this new centre at AU will create awareness about opportunities available for higher education in the USA, along with information on the art, culture and customs of the country. Those students who wish to pursue higher education in US Universities can get details through this centre. Also, the centre will also provide information about the visa process. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor shared his vision of creating a vibrant student start-up ecosystem in the AU campus.

Mr. Cabeca was briefed about various Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) activities that have been initiated in the University such as the introduction of an IPR course as a mandatory credit course at the under-graduate (UG) level, under the IPR policy brought by the University. The State Government has previously recognised the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights at Andhra University as a State IPR nodal agency for building IPR capacities in all the state universities in particular and the state of Andhra Pradesh in general.

VC Prasad Reddy said that Andhra University will soon establish four new incubation centres in the area of IoT/Machine Learning, Marine Biology and ICT/Softwares, apart from the American Corner centre, in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, NASSCOM, STPI.

During the interaction, Mr. Cabeca was asked to consider signing a MoU with Andhra University to leverage the best practices of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), particularly in the area of University IP, Technology Transfer and Commercialization since the USA is a world leader in this area. Reacting to this, Mr. Cabeca said that he will positively examine the feasibility of partnering with Andhra University in strengthening the IP and Innovation ecosystem in the University campus.