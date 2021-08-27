Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials seized 1,000 kg of dry ganja on Friday while it was being smuggled into Visakhapatnam in a van. The operation was conducted at Paderu by the SEB teams where they did frequent vehicle checks at several places in Lakshmipuram village in Munchingput Mandal on the morning of 27 August 2021, before finding the van with the ganja.

The recovered ganja has been valued at Rs.1 crore. The accused were planning to sell this large amount of ganja across different states. The officials said that the accused procured ganja from the interior regions of the Visakhapatnam Agency and were being transported to other states in North India.

About 3 weeks back, Visakhapatnam Rural Police had seized 2,208 kg of ganja. This ganja was being smuggled to Bhubaneswar by two people from the Visakhapatnam agency area. The ganja was seized at the V Madugula area in the Vizag Agency. Visakhapatnam Rural Police had then arrested two persons in connection with the smuggling of this ganja.

The Visakhapatnam District has been grappling with the issue of ganja smuggling for years now. In recent months, these smuggling activities have increased in frequency. Due to this, the district police have been on alert, catching smugglers and seizing hefty amounts of ganja. Meanwhile, police teams have also been conducting anti-drug awareness drives in the district in an attempt to make people aware of the prevailing ganja problem.