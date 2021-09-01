Another five students at a government school in Vizag have tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive patients, among children, reaches twenty-one. According to sources, five girl students from KJ Puram Zilla Parishad High School were tested positive. All of them are said to be below 15 years of age and studying in classes VIII and IX.

According to the school management, out of thirty students, randomly tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, these five children were tested positive. As soon as the results came, the school management informed the Medical and Health Department and District Education Department, who decided to immediately close the school.

Alert to the situation, the officials of the Education Department have informed all the schools to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols by having only twenty students in each classroom, maintaining social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, and sharing of food. This apart, all students have been asked to strictly wear masks throughout the day at school. As per the instructions given by District Education Officer, B Lingeswara Reddy, school managements have been told to conduct random Covid-19 tests at the school premises.

Ever since the schools reopened on 16 August, low attendance has been recorded at the schools in the city. While parents are wary of sending their children to school in the current circumstances, the schools themselves are limiting the number of students to twenty in each classroom. Despite that, six students at Yellapuvanipalem Zilla Parishad High School in Vizag tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Meanwhile, Vizag City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, has asked every person in the city to wear a mask when travelling outside. During a recently-held meeting, he talked about the time when he was affected with Covid-19 after removing his mask for a few minutes.