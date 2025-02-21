In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested four individuals on 20 February 2025 for allegedly smuggling ganja from Visakhapatnam to the National Capital Region (NCR). Authorities seized 102kg of marijuana worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, along with two cars used in the illegal trade.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Subhash Mandal (25), Lallan Mandal (32), and Jeet Chaudhary (22) from West Bengal, along with Anuj (30) from Kulesra. According to DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy, the gang procured the contraband at lower prices in Andhra Pradesh and transported it by train, discreetly offloading it at less crowded railway stations in NCR.

To further evade detection, they wrapped the marijuana in wide nylon straps, layering it with thin strips to give the appearance of a nylon roll. The final distribution was carried out using rented commercial vehicles. Anuj, identified as the prime accused in the case involving the smuggling of ganja from Visakhapatnam to NCR, has a history of criminal involvement dating back to 2016 and orchestrated the entire operation with his three accomplices, police said.

