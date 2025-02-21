Bheemili Police in Visakhapatnam have solved the murder of astrologer Appanna Dora, arresting two suspects—Ullachinna Dora and his wife, Mounika—on 20 February 2025.

The case began when Appanna Dora, a resident of Pendurthi, went missing after leaving his home on 9 February . Concerned by his absence, his son, Durga Prasad, filed a missing person complaint with the Anandapuram police the following day. During the investigation, authorities discovered burnt skeletal remains in a layout near Kapuluppada on 18 February. Items found at the scene enabled Durga Prasad to identify the remains as those of his father.

Further inquiries led to the identification of Chinna Rao and Mounika, who had recently relocated to a rented house in L V Palem, Anandapuram Mandal, as the primary suspects. The couple had become acquainted with Appanna Dora through his astrological services and had invited him to their residence to perform a puja. However, according to police reports, Appanna Dora allegedly misbehaved with Mounika and threatened her to ensure her silence. She later confided in her husband, prompting the couple to plan the murder.

On 9 February, Chinna Rao lured Appanna Dora under the pretense of conducting a puja for his ailing mother, near Kapuluppada.

At a shed within a private layout, Chinna Rao attacked and fatally stabbed Appanna Dora. During the altercation, Chinna Rao sustained a cut on his index finger and later sought medical attention at King George Hospital.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Chinna Rao returned to the crime scene at approximately 4:00 am. the following morning with petrol. Along with Mounika, he set fire to the body to destroy evidence.

Upon the discovery of the victim’s remains on February 18, authorities swiftly acted, arresting Chinna Rao and Mounika the next evening. The suspects have been charged with murder, aiding and abetting, and tampering with evidence.

Police have seized critical evidence, including the knife used in the attack, Chinna Rao’s blood-stained jeans, his phone pouch, and a lighter. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather further details related to the murder case of the astrologer in Visakhapatnam.

