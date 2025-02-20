Another week, another round of new OTT releases that are giving major ‘must-watch’ energy! From mind-bending thrillers to feel-good animation, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s hot and where you can stream them.

1. The White Lotus – Season 3

The hit satire-drama returns, this time whisking viewers away to a lavish resort in Thailand.

A new set of privileged guests checks in, including childhood besties on a girls’ getaway, a wealthy family on the brink of financial collapse, and a couple whose relationship is hanging by a thread.

But paradise isn’t always what it seems—secrets lurk beneath the surface, tensions bubble over, and soon enough, the White Lotus’ glossy facade begins to crack.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Why you should watch it: If you love sharp social commentary wrapped in stunning cinematography, The White Lotus delivers it all. With an all-new cast and gripping storylines, this season promises to be even juicier than the last.

2. Win or Lose

Pixar makes history with its first-ever original animated series, and it’s an absolute home run!

Win or Lose follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the nerve-wracking week leading up to their big championship game.

Each episode unfolds from a different character’s perspective, offering a heartwarming yet humorous take on teamwork, self-doubt, and chasing dreams.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Why you should watch it: Pixar never misses when it comes to heartfelt storytelling, and this series is no exception. With its unique narrative approach, Win or Lose brings fresh and relatable perspectives on growing up, making mistakes, and finding confidence.

3. Oops Ab Kya?

If you’re in the mood for a quirky comedy, this one’s a must-watch in this list of new OTT releases this week! Roohi finds herself in a bizarre predicament—she’s pregnant after a routine medical check-up… despite being a virgin.

What follows is a hilarious yet thought-provoking ride as she tries to make sense of her situation, dodge societal pressures, and uncover the truth behind this medical mystery.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Why you should watch it: A fresh and bold concept combined with laugh-out-loud moments makes Oops Ab Kya? an intriguing watch. Shweta Basu Prasad’s performance is a definite highlight, bringing both comedy and depth to the story.

4. Zero Day

Political drama meets cyber-thriller in Zero Day, featuring the legendary Robert De Niro as a former U.S. President drawn back into action after a cyberattack throws the nation into turmoil.

With Angela Bassett’s character, the sitting president, by his side, he dives deep into a web of political conspiracies, misinformation, and personal reckonings. If you love edge-of-the-seat suspense with powerhouse performances, this one’s for you.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch it: If high-stakes political intrigue and cyber warfare fascinate you, Zero Day is right up your alley. With an A-list cast and a gripping narrative, this show is packed with suspense and shocking twists.

5. Reacher – Season 3

Jack Reacher is back, and he’s got a new mission that’s more dangerous than ever.

The ex-military policeman, played by Alan Ritchson, is tasked with rescuing a DEA informant from a ruthless criminal syndicate. But as always, nothing is as simple as it seems. Expect intense fight sequences, nail-biting action, and a plot that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Why you should watch it: If you’re a fan of no-nonsense action thrillers, Reacher is a must-watch. With high-octane sequences, gritty storytelling, and a compelling lead, this season promises to be bigger and bolder than ever.

With such an exciting lineup of new OTT releases this week, your watchlist is officially sorted! Which one are you hitting play on first? Let us know in the comments! Happy watching!

