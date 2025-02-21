After a long day at chores at work or home, we need a break to take care of ourselves and rejuvinate our energy. There are many ways to do so – including gaming, binge-watching your favorite show, having a cheat day and feasting on fulfilling greasy food or even just taking a big fat nap!

Another healthful way of pampering yourself during this time is by taking care of your aching muscles. While you can look up ways to do this by yourself online, why not take a self-care day and get yourself treated by expert staff? There are many places in Visakhapatnam that offer great spa treatments, and we’ve listed only the highly rated spas, recommended by frequent visutirs of the city on Google.

1. Meghavi Wellness Spa (4.9)

Meghavi Wellness Spa offers targeted therapeutic maintenance of inner balance and physical wellness. There are many therapies offered here such as Classic Swedish Massage for frequent neck and shoulder pain, hot stone therapy for chronic headaches, and warm kizhi or polti massage for rejuvenation of the body from pains, sleeplessness, and longevity.

With more than ten years of experience in the field of wellness business, Meghavi Wellness Spa is India’s Largest Family Wellness Chain, making it the perfect place to head to with family during a special occasion for refreshing energy.

Location: Best Western Plus Tejvivan, Railway New Colony

2. Olive Spa (4.9)

If you’re looking for spas in Visakhapatnam that offer revival therapies that focus on energy rejuvenation, try Olive Spa. Equipped with jacuzzis, a serene atmosphere, and stunning treehouse interiors, the olive spa is a perfect place for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Try out their hot candle massage for a deep meditation session or their milk cream massage for cleansing your skin.

Patrons often talk about the relaxing ambiance of the place, and appreciate their use of premium products in the treatments.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

3. Bloom Saloon and Spa (4.9)

In the busy corner of Asilmetta, Bloom Saloon And Spa is a one-stop destination for wellness and beauty care. This saloon and spa center offers budget-friendly packages for body and beauty needs.

The services available from this spa are traditional Thai massage, de-tanning, and deep tissue massage among many other facilities.

The spa is praised for its professional staff, customer care, and satisfaction.

Location: Asilmetta

4. Nirvin Luxury Day Spa (4.7)

Nirvin Spa is a luxurious experience through and through, starting with the ambiance of the spa to the services provided.

Here, you can indulge in a deep Moroccan Bath, Bamboo massage, and Aromatherapy to improve your blood circulation, eelax your body muscles, and reduce tiredness. Clients who visit this spa often comment on its cleanliness and the professionalism of the services offered.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Souan Luxury Spa (4.8)

Souan Luxury Spa is a place where relaxation knows no bounds. You can indulge in their curated treatments for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Their services range from their signature massage with Jacuzzi, full body Balinese massage, and a foot massage. Their visitors talk about the opulent ambiance, the great experience, and the friendly staff.

Location: Sampath Vinayak Temple Road

We might ignore certain aches and pains as a part of daily life, but it is important to remember to take care of our bodies. The next time you want to have a self-care day to get your body up to speed, give these highly-rated spas in Visakhapatnam a chance!

