Just in case you didn’t know, it’s not just the Upma Dosas and Mirchi Bajjis that Guntur is famous for. Hugely popular for the Mirchi Yard, textile industry and scorching heat, the city is also known for the myriad tourist attractions in and around the region. Here, we take you on a trip of 18 places near Guntur you must visit at least once.

18 places near Guntur you must visit at least once

#1 Nagarjuna Sagar

Distance From Guntur: 150 km

Nestled in the most picturesque surroundings along the township of Vijayapuri is the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Its sheer size and magnitude leave you breathless and astounded. As the largest masonry dam in the world with a height of 124 metres the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam stands as one of the wonders of engineering excellence stretching across the mighty river Krishna. Situated in the middle of this lake is an Island called Nagarjunakonda accessible by a Ferry.

#2 Ethipothala Falls

Distance From Guntur: 140 km

Just 11 Kms from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam are the Ethipothala waterfalls on the Chandravanaka River, a tributary of the river Krishna. Amidst beautiful scenic surroundings, you can marvel at the shimmering water as it cascades down 70ft into a lagoon. The picture-postcard beauties of the place with verdant valleys together with numerous cave temples that dot the hilly countryside have made this a favourite picnic spot.

#3 Undavalli

Distance From Guntur: 36.5 km

Undavalli is located 5 km from Vijayawada on the banks of river Krishna close to Prakasam Barrage at Sitanagaram and is famous for its ancient storeyed ‘Rock-cut’ temples and caves. These caves have been carved out of solid sandstone on a hillside in the 4th to 5th centuries A.D. The best known of these is the one with a huge statue of Lord Vishnu in a reclining posture sculpted from a single block of granite.

#4 Macherla

Distance From Guntur: 127 km

Macherla, previously known as Mahadevi Cherla, is located at a distance of 127 km from Guntur. The town is renowned for the Chennakesava Swamy temple built here during the reign of the Haihaya Kings. The annual festival, celebrated on a grand scale, attracts pilgrims and tourists from far and wide.

#5 NTR Manasa Sarovaram

Distance From Guntur: 6 km

This beautiful recreation centre, named after N.T. Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister of AP, is located 6 km from Guntur town at Takellapadu. Spread over an area of 55 acres, NTR Manasa Sarovaram is exotically landscaped with flower beds, lawns, ponds & small hillocks attracting a huge number of visitors.

#6 Durgi

Distance From Guntur: 115 km

The school of sculpture and stone carving can be found here. The ancient skill which produced masterpieces of art and sculpture seen at Nagarjunakonda museum continues to be practised and taught here. The artisans’ generation after generation continues to follow the traditional methods and styles thereby playing a crucial role in keeping this art form alive for posterity.

#7 Karampudi

Distance From Guntur: 95 km

The historical Chennakesava Swami temple built by king Brahmanayudu is located here. Weapons used during the palnadu war have been carefully preserved here. An annual festival to commemorate the memories of the heroes of that war attracts visitors from all over the region.

#8 Bapatla

Distance From Guntur: 54 km

This famous place got its name from the Bhavanarayana Swami temple situated here. This temple is one of the ancient temples in Andhra Pradesh. It is also the oldest town with good educational institutions and a spectacular beach.

#9 Chebrolu

Distance From Guntur: 17 km

Chebrolu is located 15 km from Guntur. This site holds one of India’s rarest temples, Chaturmukha Brahma Devalayam. Other historical places of worship here are also worth a visit, making it one of the must visit places near Guntur.

#10 Uppalapadu Birds Sanctuary

Distance From Guntur: 10 km

Located 5 km from Guntur town, this sanctuary is home to 40 species of migratory birds from Siberia which includes pelicans, white lbies etc. These rare birds can be spotted from the month of September to February. This is an important Birds Sanctuary next to Pulicat in Nellore District.

#11 Chejerla

Distance From Guntur: 74 km

Chejerla situated 30 km from Narasaraopet is an ancient Sivaite centre with a history dating back to the third century A.D. It is considered to be one of the 22 Jyotirlingas of India and is a popular pilgrimage destination.

#12 Kondaveedu

Distance From Guntur: 29 km

This historical fort was built during the reign of the Reddy Kings around the 10th century A.D. There are 21 stupas in the fort. The ruins of the fort located on the hilltop offer unravelled mysteries to the tourist. A place of natural science beauty with natural wonders is an ideal place for trekking.

#13 Kotappa Konda

Distance From Guntur: 62 km

Kotappa Konda is noted for the ancient Shiva temple located on top of a hill of about 1000 steps. The hill appears with 3 peaks in any direction so it’s also called Trikutadri. It has 4 temples, one at the base, and the other at an elevation of 600 feet. The main temple is at a height of 1,500 feet.

#14 Amaravati

Distance From Guntur: 33 km

Amaravati is located on the banks of river Krishna. During the reign of the Satavahanas from 2nd century B.C. to 2nd century A.D., Buddhism flourished in Andhra. Dharanikota or Dhanyakataka whose modern name is Amaravathi was the capital. This ancient Buddhist centre is on par with Sanchi and is visited by foreign pilgrims. The Amaralingeswara Swamy temple on the banks of river Krishna is a prominent pilgrim centre.

#15 Sitanagaram

Distance From Guntur: 34 km

Sitanagaram is located 3 km from Vijayawada, on the banks of river Krishna with a vast sandy beach for recreation and leisure. The famous Someswara temple can be found here. According to the legends, Lord Rama wept here for Sita when she was abducted by Ravana, hence the name Sitanagaram. It is a place for spiritual enlightenment.

#16 Mangalgiri

Distance From Guntur: 26 km

Next on our list of places to visit near Guntur in Mangalagiri. Mangalgiri is a prominent pilgrimage centre in Andhra Pradesh. It is famous for the Panakala Swamy temple situated on the hill and Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalgiri town which has a very tall tower with a beautiful sculpture and has 11 stairs. Dress materials and sarees made from Mangalgiri cotton are extremely popular and sought after.

#17 Pedakakani

Distance From Guntur: 9.5 km

Located just 5 km from Guntur, Pedakakani is well known for the Kakani Malleswara Swamy temple built during the era of Krishnadevaraya. Devotion to the deity is believed to heal the sick and drive away evil spirits from possessed persons. A famous Muslim dargah and a church are well worth a visit.

#18 Guthikonda

Distance From Guntur: 82 km

Close to Karampudi, 38 km from Narasaraopet are the Guthikonda caves located amidst dense forest. The environment here is serene and legend has it that many Rishis meditated here for centuries. The place is also popularly known as Dakshina Kasi. The famous Guthikonda Bilam is still a place of deep mystery attracting the intrepid and curious tourist to explore.