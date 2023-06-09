An 18-month-old male child was allegedly kidnapped from the railway station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 8 June 2023. According to the railway police, a woman, Bhavani of Yadadri, Telangana, came to Visakhapatnam with her child following differences with her husband, a lorry driver.

After reaching the city on Wednesday, she and her child spent the night on platform number 8 on the railway station premises. On Thursday morning, a couple, said to be from Odisha, chatted with the woman. As Bhavani remained awake the entire night, she slipped into sleep. When she woke up, she found her child missing and went around in panic, but could not trace the boy.

She approached the railway police, who registered a case and are investigating. Bhavani was admitted to KGH. Whether the Odisha couple took away the child or if there was an involvement of kidnapping gangs is yet to be ascertained. The Visakhapatnam Police and railway police formed teams to trace the child, allegedly kidnapped from the railway station.

Murder of a tribal woman

The Anakapalli Police, who are investigating the murder case of the tribal woman at a lodge in Atchutapuram on 29 May, have revealed that the crime was committed by her husband Srinivasa Kumar. According to the police, the accused purchased two knives and when the woman, who was staying with her parents, came to the lodge to have a discussion, he indiscriminately stabbed her 36 times. He allegedly harassed her for dowry. Cases of murder, dowry harassment, and domestic violence were registered against him.

