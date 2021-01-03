Situated near the banks of Penna, Kadapa is surrounded on three sides by the picturesque Nallamalai and Palkonda hills. While the district had witnessed the reigns of several kingdoms, the influence of those cultures is still prevalent in the district even to this day. Here we get you the list of 12 tourist places to see in Kadapa.

#1 Ameen Peer Dargah

Among the places to see in Kadapa, Ameen Peer Dargah definitely tops the list. This 300-year-old dargah is the best example of communal harmony, as devotees of all faiths throng to this age-old shrine for the blessings of the saints. Saints Peerullah Hussaini and Arifullah Hussaini II lie buried here. The belief among the devotees is that any wish they make here will definitely be fulfilled. Even while it’s filled to capacity with a large number of visitors and pilgrims alike, there is an innate sense of peace and silence in the Dargah, that has to be experienced to be believed.

#2 Devuni Kadapa Lakshmi Venkateswara Temple

Popularly known as Devuni Gadapam, this holy temple of Lord Venkateshwara is said to be the gateway to that at Tirumala. In the olden days, it was believed that every devotee going to Tirumala, must first come to this temple, take the Lord’s blessings, and then only proceed further. The temple is also an exemplary embodiment of architectural brilliance. Its Vijayanagar inspired sculptures and carvings leave everyone in awe. The temple said to have been installed by Sage Kripacharya, has idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman.

#3 Palkonda Waterfalls

Part of the Natural Heritage of the nation, these parts are also known as Seshachala Hills. Through these beautiful hills, filled with breathtaking beauty, lush greenery, are amazing waterfalls, forming small springs and ponds, in and around, the water of which is said to be as pure as milk, hence the name, Palkonda. The water cascades down the slopes from a height of over 100 feet.

#4 Gundala Kona

Set in a forest called Sri Venkateswara Abhyaranya, Gundala Kona is extremely popular for a beautiful, clear waterfall, falling from a height of 50 feet and forming a nice lovely pool below. There is also a temple of Lord Shiva, that is visited by many devotees every year. The lord here is called Karkateswara and the hill through which the waters fall, Velikonda. All those seeking peace and quiet must come here to get a feel for the entire hill range.

#5 Vontimitta

Vontimitta, a small village located between two of the holiest places in South India, Srisailam and Siddavatam, boasts the ancient Sri Kodandarama Temple, which was built by the Cholas and Vijayanagara kings. The uniqueness of the temple is the lack of Lord Hanuman’s idol, which most temples do. The architecture of the temple is stunning. Vontimitta is also called Dandakaranya Kshetra. The idol of Rama here is in the Anugraha form, along with those of Sita and Lakshmana, and are said to have been installed by Jambavantha.

#6 Sowmyanatha Temple of Nandaluru

Sowmyanatha Temple is a unique temple built in the Chola style during the 11th Century, by the Matli kings. The temple has beautifully carved idols of Sri Soumyanantha Swamy and Sri Maha Lakshmi Ammavaru. This temple is extremely old and holds a lot of historical and archeological importance. The government ruling over the state sends pearls during the Kalyanotsavam of the lord. There are four gopurams facing the four directions, with the main idol facing east. A shrine has also been dedicated to Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy right at the entrance.

#7 Tallapaka

Tallapaka village is the birthplace of the most popular composer Saint Annamacharya. Annamacharya, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara made an invaluable contribution to the fields of music and literature during the 15th century. He composed in the Carnatic style more than thirty thousand Sankeerthanas. There is a beautiful temple of Lord Shiva, Siddheswara Swamy, close by. A column is left open to allow sun rays to hit the deity. Unlike in most Shiva temples, Goddess Kamakshi Devi is the lord’s companion instead of Nandi.

#8 Pushpagiri

Pushpagiri is placed right on the banks of River Penna and is extremely popular for its numerous temples. From the ancient abode of Lord Vishnu at the Chenna Kesava Temple to the Trikuteswara temple dedicated to three gods, Kamaleshwara, Hachaleswara, and Pallaveswara, and Bhimeshwara temple for Lord Shiva. All these temples are architectural marvels. Pushpagiri is also called Dakshin Kasi as it is one of the ancient kshetras in the entire country.

#9 Veerabhadra Temple of Alladupalle

On the banks of River Kumudwati, a 17th century, Veerabhadra temple was built. The main deity of the lord is 6 ½ feet high. Ironically the main doorway into the temple is only 5 feet high. The temple is architecturally beautiful with long intricately carved pillars, along with a small mandapa in the form of a cradle. On these pillars, figures of Veerabhadra and Veerabrahman are sculpted. It is said that a great and eminent guru of the district, Pothuluru Veerabhahmam, performed numerous pujas at this temple.

#10 Brahmamgari Mattam

Brahmamgari Mattam is home to Sri Potuluri Veerabrahmam, hugely popular for his preachings especially on the future of the world. It is called the Jeevasamadhi of Sri Potuluri, who attained it in 1693. Though not a temple, it still has amazingly carved statues, with the walls full of Veerabrahmam’s preachings and predictions.

#11 Gandi Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple

Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple, also called Hiranyaghattam, can be found on the banks of the Papagni River. According to Legends, it is said that Lord Rama stayed here after the fight with Ravana, and the Lord drew a picture of his famous devotee, Lord Hanuman, which is worshipped. Locals believe that praying here can solve any mental ailments. At the feet of Hanuman, an image of Udgavi Acharyulu can be seen. The peculiarity is that the idol here is without the little finger. Legend says that Rama stopped etching the idol as there was blood flowing from the statue.

#12 Gandi Kota

Gandi Kota is one of the places to see in Kadapa that you should not miss. Gandi Kota fort, founded in 1123 AD, built at a height of 1670 feet by Kakaraju, is a popular tourist destination. The fort got its name due to a gorge in between the Erramala range, with the river Penna flowing at its foot. It is a huge imposing structure, with granite walls, falling right into the river 300 feet below. It was found to be the perfect natural post of defense by the commanders of the Vijayanagar army. The fort has a masjid on its premises along with two temples and a large granary, now a bungalow. The temples are dedicated to Madhava and Raghunatha. For all lovers of history, this place is a must-visit.

#13 Gandikota Gandi

Just behind the massive structure of Gandikota, in the part of Seshachala hills, a natural gorge formed paving the way for River Penna to flow. To the East of the gorge is Gandikota and an Agasthyeswara Temple to the West. The river in itself is absolutely stunning, a beautiful sight to see. The water of this river flows through the two hills up to the Mylavaram reservoir.