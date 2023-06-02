With the end of IPL, our weekends look boring and devoid of entertainment. But our long-time friends, the OTT platforms, have time and again stepped up to get rid of our boredom and kill time. As we approach another weekend, Friday witnessed numerous web series and movie releases on the OTT, rejuvenating our hopes of fun. Hit the bed and keep your laptops charged to catch up on them.

Here are the Friday OTT releases for the best weekend entertainment with a side of popcorn and coke.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

After the epic battle on the Sri Lankan shores, Thanjavur has accepted that Ponniyin Selvan is indeed dead, reigniting the long-running political conspiracies within the Chola kingdom. How Aditya Karikalan, Vallavaraya Vanthiyadevan, and their followers seize this force against the throne forms the rest of the plot. Who sits on the throne at the end? Who will succeed Sundara Chola as the emperor of South India? Ponniyin Selvan stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and several other prominent actors. This Mani Ratnam directorial is the one of the most-awaited OTT releases this Friday.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ugram

Ugram is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and written by Toom Venkat and Abburi Ravi. The film projects Deepak (Allari Naresh), an honest and kind man who runs a family-owned theatre and tries to make ends meet. Starring Mirna Menon as the female lead opposite Allari Naresh, the male lead. There is a sudden pause in Deepak’s life when a series of unexplained murders takes place at the theatre.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar an action thriller directed by Santosh Sivan, boasts a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, and Tanya Maniktala. This adrenaline-pumping film centres around diverse characters who serendipitously cross paths on the bustling streets of Mumbai. As they navigate the city’s labyrinthine journey filled with unexpected twists. Set within a single day, “Mumbaikar” guarantees a thrilling rollercoaster ride for audiences.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Vishwak

Vishwak is directed by Venu Mulkala and featured Ajay Kumar Kathurvar and Dimple as lead characters. Vishwak (Ajay Kathuvur), a determined young graduate, aspires to succeed on his terms. Despite his father’s advice to seek a better life in the USA, Vishwak is passionate about starting a business and settling in his hometown. With a venture fueled by innovative ideas, he embarks on the journey of finding an investor. However, the investors push him to implement his ideas abroad.

OTT platform: Zee5

Hatyapuri

The movie Hatyapuri is based on a crime novel of the same name by Satyajit Ray. During their visit to Puri, Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohan Babu face a series of enigmatic incidents involving a missing manuscript and a vanished secretary. As they delve deeper, they discover the secretary’s lifeless body in a nearby house. Determined to uncover the truth, Feluda orchestrates a plan to apprehend the culprits—smuggler Bilas Majumdar and his accomplice, Laxman Bhattacharya. Through astute deductions, Feluda recovers the stolen manuscript and unveils Sen’s near-fatal encounter with the smuggler.

OTT platform: Zee5

Ghar Banduk Biryani

This Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani, set in the fictional Kolagad region of Maharashtra, explores themes of ambition, struggle, repression, and love. Raya, a bold police officer portrayed by Nagraj Manjule, clashes with Pallam, the leader of a group of Maoists posing as dacoits. The story delves into Pallam’s mourning for his late sweetheart known for her delectable biryani, leading to the abduction of a skilled cook named Raju. The film shifts between humour, seriousness, romance, and political commentary while questioning the rebels’ financial stability and their motivations for rebellion.

OTT platform: Zee5

Asur S2

Written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan and this series was directed by Oni Sen. The second season casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Watch Asur Season 2 to find out if bleak Dhanunjay Rajpoot and wavering Nikhil Nair would be able to stop Shubh from taking his revenge.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Taj Reign of Revenge S2 P2

Taj is a new perspective on Salim and Anarkali’s love story. The second season is all about the revenge that Salim holds for the death of his beloved Anarkali. The series is directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri , and Prashant Singh. The star cast of the series is Jiansh Aggarwal, Rahul Bose, Padma Damodaran, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more.

OTT platform: Zee5

School of Lies

School of Lies is a story of a 12-year-old kid going missing from a boarding school. The plot reveals the incidents leading to child abuse. It was written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer and directed by Avinash Arun Bhaware. School of Lies casts Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Hemant Kher, Nitin Goel, Shakti Anand, and Aalekh Kapoor.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Manifest S2 P2

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is ready to create chaos with its amazing content. As the death date approaches, the 828 passengers of the flight and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. The drama is created by Jeff Rake starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Valeria S3

Valeria is going to be back with probably its last season. This Spanish series is based on the novel titled “En los Zapatos de Valeria” by Elisabet Benavent and was developed for television by Maria Lopez Castano. The series is directed by Inma Torrente Nely Reguera and Laura M Campos. This series stars Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Juanlu González, and Ibrahim Al Shami J, alongside other cast members

OTT platform: Netflix

