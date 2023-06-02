Attention to all Telugu audience! If you are bored of watching movies and listening to songs and want to listen to something that can enlighten you or is insightful. Are you not finding podcasts in your native language? Here are a few suggestions of podcasts on Spotify in your mother tongue Telugu which give a homely feeling. So, what are you waiting for, tune into these insightful and amazing Telugu podcasts on Spotify.

Simple Telugu Stories

Simple Telugu Stories brings you age-old Telugu stories which are retold or narrated in a simple language for this generation. Stories like Akbar-Birbal, Nail or Sword, or Magic Pumpkin, Panchatantra series, and Kangaroo’s Pouch will surely entertain the Gen Z when told in colloquial slang. Classic tales transformed into modern language for the children of today. These stories bring a feeling of nostalgia and one can always revisit their childhood through these stories.

Pavani tho Kaburlu

Pavani toh Kaburlu is that meeting with your friend when you meet them after a long time and discuss anything and everything. This podcast will talk about the golden Ilayaraja music, would recommend movies, talk about food, emotions, love letters and whatnot! If you’re missing your friend and don’t have anyone to talk to, then plug in your earphones and listen to Pavani sharing her feelings. At least you could listen to someone talking.

Cricket Nagaram

Are you a fan of cricket, the most loved sport in India? Then you should listen to this podcast. The podcast is where two enthusiastic cricket fans from Telugu-speaking regions engage in a comprehensive discussion about cricket. Be it cricket gossip, highlights of a match or IPL stories, Cricket Nagaram gives you every update that is related to cricket. Plug into Cricket Nagaram for some ‘cricket muchatlu’.

MSK (Mee Software Kurradu)

Are you also a content freak? If yes Mee Software Kurradu, Phani tej is here to present some brilliant content. He is a 30-year-old IT professional who talks about his life, hard reality, truth, some myths, facts, and powerful tools. Episodes like a world without money, sharing auto experiences, history about love, controlling behaviour, etc. would surely grab your attention. A few minutes of these insightful talks and perspectives will enlighten you.

Aadu Magadu ra Buji

Aadu Magadu ra Bujji talks about everything about men. All the men out there must be really happy. And all the women out there should listen to this podcast to know more about men. From What men go through daily to what makes a man happy, everything is upfront and spoken openly and acknowledging the fact that men too need validation.

Chitra Alochana

Chitra Alochana is for all the Telugu Film buffs that talk about every Telugu movie and their behind story. Every episode is with a person who made the movie, wrote the story, and did everything that a movie takes to reach the audience. The podcast talks about the Telugu film industry, filmmaking, Telugu Literature and many more. All the Telugu movie devotees, here’s your podcast to tune into.

The Telugu Saga

The Telugu saga will take you on an immersive journey to explore the lives of the new generation of Telugu youth, as they navigate the challenges of growing up abroad. All the Telugu NRIs, here’s your time to shine. The podcast aims to keep the community connected, exchange thoughts, and share struggle stories, perspectives and knowledge among us. This platform ensures that those who listen understand that they are not alone on their journey and emphasize that every individual is an integral part of Telugu Saga.

Let us know which one of these Telugu podcasts on Spotify you are listening to first.