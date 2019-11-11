CM YS Jagan lashes out at Pawan Kalyan over English medium row

The state government’s decision to convert government schools in Andhra Pradesh into English medium has drawn flak from the opposition. Opining that the move would render Telugu defunct, leaders from the BJP, TDP and other parties have raised their voice against the G.O passed recently. JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan too has been vociferous while expressing his resentment over the state government’s move. Pawan Kalyan even advised AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a leaf out of Telangana CM KCR’s book when it comes to preserving culture and heritage.

Responding to the criticism, CM YS Jagan, on Monday, slammed Pawan Kalyan and others who found fault with his decision. Taking a dig at the JanaSena supremo, Mr. Reddy said, “Pawan Kalyan has three wives. He has four to five children. I ask him, in which medium are his children studying? Our state will be at loss if our children are not educated in the English medium.” The CM also hit back at TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for opposing the state government’s decision in this regard.

In the wake of this, JanaSena Party has urged its followers not to react to the Chief Minister’s remarks. JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar appealed, “I request the party leaders and Janasainiks not to react to the personal comments made against Pawan Kalyan by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We feel that these remarks are in an attempt to derail our fight for the cause of construction workers in the state. While the remarks made are upsetting, Pawan Kalyan has told us to maintain silence in view of the public welfare.”

The party further informed that their president Pawan Kalyan will be giving a reply to the remarks while speaking to media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.