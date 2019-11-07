Andhra Pradesh to convert all Government schools to English medium

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued an order to convert all Telugu and Urdu medium schools to English medium. A Government Order (G.O.Ms.No.81 dated 05/11/2019) has been issued to implement the same. The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has permitted the Commissioner of School Education to convert all Government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools to English medium.

The move will be initially be carried out for classes 1 to 8 from the academic year 2020-2021. Classes 9 to 10 will be converted from the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 respectively. The Commissioner of School Education shall ensure that Telugu and Urdu are retained as compulsory subjects; depending on the current medium of that particular school.

The Government has specified the following steps be ensured for the successful implementation of this initiative: