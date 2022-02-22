Adorned with an endless shoreline on one side, and surrounded by sky-touching mountains on the other, the port city of Visakhapatnam is a paradise on earth. With a long list of tourist spots and mouth-watering delicacies, the coastal gem is a must-visit on the East Coast of India. Home to several industries, one of the largest ports, and oldest shipyards, Visakhapatnam is a confluence of tradition and modernity, a blend of nature and industry. Come explore the panorama of Visakhapatnam. If you have been wondering what’s the best time to visit Visakhapatnam, scroll down.

If you are planning to visit the City of Destiny, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Best time to visit: Similar to other coastal cities in India, summers in Vizag can be scary. With temperatures touching 40 to 45 degrees Celsius, it’s highly recommended to skip the season of the scorching summer sun. Apart from the harsh summers, the rest of the year makes for a pleasant stay. October to March is the best time to visit Visakhapatnam. The winters range between December and February, with moderate temperatures during the day and chilly nights.

Food in Vizag: The local delicacies, which are hot and spicy, are definitely not for the faint-hearted. Part of a major rice-producing state, most of the local delicacies are paired with cooked white rice. Vegetarian to non-vegetarian, no one can leave this city hungry. Vegetarian chutneys, seafood, and freshwater fish from neighbouring Godavari Districts figure prominently in the local diet. The city also offers light and delicious snacks for a memorable walk by the beach.

Suitable Clothing: Though the rest of the year, apart from summer, is a recommended time to visit Visakhapatnam, the humidity of the coastal city might get to you. Preferably cotton and cotton-mixed clothing are suitable for this coastal weather. Pair it with a sweater on the chilly nights during winter. As the city houses a lot of beaches, you might find yourself walking into one often. It would be a good choice to always carry an extra pair of beach slippers. Shoes might be necessary if you plan to visit the famous trekking spots in the city.

Languages known: The Telugu state welcomes visitors from across the world. A major tourist attraction of the east, the local people are seen to be fluent in Hindi and English. A substantial part of the population also speaks Bengali and Odia.

Modes of transport: The public transport within the city is well connected. The auto-rickshaws can get you just anywhere, but be sure to bargain or just book an Ola/Uber Auto. The APSRTC buses are also well connected for within and intercity travellers. There is always an option of taxis on various platforms now available in the bustling city. The city also has two-wheeler taxis such as Rapido. Be sure to check out which one is more affordable and suitable before you visit a place.

Tourism Packages: Adequately provided by the AP Tourism Department, one does not need to worry about planning the trips weeks before. Have a hassle-free visit, with the pre-listed packages that cover most of the tourist spots in the city. Trending places such as Araku, Borra Caves are also part of the packages suitable to your needs. Be sure to check out the AP Tourism website before chalking out your plan of action.

Nightlife: The most awaited topic of the whole article, the nightlife in Vizag is promising enough for a tourism visit. With a few well-known lounge bars and pubs to visit, your visit to Visakhapatnam is sure not to be dry. The majority of the pubs are located in prime areas, making it easier for those who choose to stay in the city. The nightlife remains the same despite the recommended time to visit Visakhapatnam.

If you are visiting Visakhapatnam, be sure to run by our guidelines. Hope you have a pleasant stay at The City of Destiny.