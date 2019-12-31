13 places in Vizag that make your nightlife special

Vizag has often come under the radar for being a city without any nightlife. But fret not, for there is something for everyone out there. Depending on how you’d like to stretch the nightlife into hours of fun, here are a few options to suit your fancy.

Nightlife in Vizag:

Fresh brews at Iron Hill

Freshly brewed drinks like ciders, lagers, beers and ale along with food from five different cuisines promise a treat for beer connoisseurs. The bar menu sources raw materials from Germany and brews its drinks with seasonal fruits in different fusions. With many takers for its mango cider, the bar menu offers a varied mix of cuisines from continental to local gourmet. It doesn’t matter where you get comfy here as the DJs will get your heart racing to their loudest beats; turning every corner to a dance floor.

Yo! Recommends

The ciders and food here makes up for an impressive menu and is much recommended.

Doors open from: 12:00 PM to 11:30 PM

High tables at Myz Uno

Clink your glasses to the excitement, which comes with a fine dining area, kids-zone and a live pizza counter. Catering to all food and drink lovers, the bar is most popular for its Belgium-themed microbrewery. Besides the fresh beer, imported wines from Spain, Italy and France come in exotic flavours. An in-house DJ gets you grooving to rocking music on the dance floor. The availability of a large slide for telecasting live matches makes it one of the best place for sports enthusiasts.

Yo! Recommends

Try out the signature flavours of Belgium Wheat beer and Myz Uno Royal Flush. The cuisines here take you on a journey with its delicacies from seven Indian states.

Curfew less nights: 11:30 AM- 11:30 PM

Join the Tribe

Adding to the nightlife scenes in Vizag is a creation from The Park Hotel, Tribe is the only beachfront club in Vizag dotted with palm trees and a panoramic view of the Bay. The ambience reflects tribal and folk lifestyles and is distinctively rugged. The bartenders pour down popular brands of domestic and international beer and a wide choice of classy cocktails and flaming shots. The gourmet presents four popular cuisines like Hyderabadi, North Coastal Andhra, Chettinad and Tandoori.

Yo! Recommends

The Karidew is a signature cocktail with local characters like curry leaves ginger, lemon juice and Vodka.

Night owls can visit from Friday to Sunday and Wednesday from 8:00 PM to Midnight.

A bar with a Vue

Pepping up the nightlife in Vizag is Harbour Vue at Hotel Novotel, which offers a luxurious space for a getaway. As you jive to the beats of pulsating music you can indulge in some great cocktails. Karaoke nights are very popular at this place as you sway at the proximity of an infinity pool. Enjoy the cool salty air as you relax by the pool while savouring premium whiskies, a selection of malts and other liquors. Get grooving to smooth, dancefloor-prepped tunes that will make you sway even if you have two left feet.

Yo! Recommends

The Arancini A la Gongura and the charcoal burger taste even better as you grab a chair in the open-air seating.

Open Hours: 12:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Fine time at Dusk

If loud music is not your style, then this bar and grill at the Palm Beach Hotel is just the place to head to. A lounge combined with fine dining experience brings a soothing mix of soft music and delicious cuisine to accompany delightful conversations. The classy earthy ambience lends an old-world charm making it a quaint romantic destination as well. Theme parties bring in fun and dancing is organised frequently.

Yo! Recommends

From a delicious pick from beers and whiskies, each of the drinks has a story to tell. Friendly staff here serves its must-have delicacies from the tandoor.

Starts early at 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM

Bottoms up at Somaa

A recent addition to Vizag’s nightlife scene in Vizag, Somaa is located right in the heart of Vizag. This restobar offers the best mix of food, drinks and music bringing a great ambience to suit the entire family. Highlights here include the live kitchen, Bollywood and Hollywood music and also a one-way dropping facility. A comfy ambience where the whole family can enjoy a multitude of alcohol and peppy numbers performed by live bands.

Yo! Recommends

The seasonal specials are to watch out for, while the Phuket fish and grilled paneer burger are worthy of indulgence.

Indulge between 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

When there’s Some Place Else

Enjoy a breath-taking view whilst sipping drinks from an extensive selection of international spirits, malts, cognacs and wines. Take in the music by the resident DJ at Some Place Else who will get you tired by the end of the night with thumping beats of retro and rock music. Nestled in The Park Hotel, the bar is one of the oldest lounges in town and continues to attract a growing crowd even today.

Yo! Recommends

The menu features international and Indian easy eats but the classical English pub-grub combos are every foodie’s dream come true.

Timings: 8:00 PM to Midnight

Lounging at Lawson’s Lounge

Popular for its budget-friendly kick beers and tower beers, Lawson’s Lounge. Traditional bar menu serve a choice of mocktails and cocktails as you enjoy contemporary finger foods with the view of the Bay. An open sea deck also amps up the experience with a bar that extends outdoors. A resident DJ garners Vizag’s crowds with Bollywood, electronic, hip hop and genres that change every week.

Yo! Recommends

Visit the lounge for the best fish fingers. Starters fill you up with delight in the form of Kaichi, a Chinese chicken salad. The kebabs and crispy chicken sandwiches are a must try.

Opens at 5:00 PM and the sun sets here at Midnight.

Drink up at Aqua

Enjoy dining by a poolside bar in the midst of a coconut grove with peppy cocktails or contemporary world wines to suit your taste and mood. Daily screenings of live sports and popular shows illuminate the candlelit nights at Aqua. Tender, savoury barbeque platters and hand crafted pastas disappear with unseemly haste in a laid back and relaxed atmosphere. Slow rock music sets a casual pace to the revellers lounging in grove-side beds in subdued lighting under open skies.

Yo! Recommends

Napoli style thin crust pizza, from a wood-burning Pompeii style oven, will impress celebrants of genuine Italian cuisine.

Breezy evenings begin from 7 PM to 11:00 PM

Overlook the seas from Infinity

With a classy dining experience, the Infinity Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Novotel Varun Beach offers a rooftop. Bringing together a scrumptious meal, and a breath-taking view of the Vizag’s picturesque coastline, this restobar even has outdoor seating. The indoor seating with its expansive glass walls ensures an unrestricted view of the sea. Cuisine offerings range from Indian, Chinese, Thai and European.

Yo! Recommends

Head to Infinity for imported and IMFL choices. The 26 varieties of whiskey available here have been handpicked from different corners of the world.

Timings: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Nothing but the Best Brews

Aside from the bar being conveniently situated inside the Four Points Hotel, ‘Best Brews’ is a perfect place for business travellers and partygoers to unwind with colleagues, friends and family, catching things up while enjoying jazz music to light up the nightlife in Vizag. A sports bar during IPL and FIFA or draught beer with imported pork sausages during Oktoberfest. Regular events at the resto-bar set a tantalising tone for the Vizag’s young and old. The dominant theme of Beer, Barbeque and Bollywood promise a spread of juicy lamb patties and Cajun potatoes.

Yo! Recommends

Dig in to the chef’s modification of Araku’s famed Bamboo Chicken served with chilled pints of a variety of beer.

A full circle from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

TAP the fun

Meant for those who like to party hard, the walls at TAP, The Bar are done up in colourful graffiti while a DJ console is set out of the way in the corner of the bar. With TVs tuned into live sports, the kitchen dishes out a variety of appetisers and food options. Of important mention is the beverage section that offers a heady mix of colourful shots, tequila, classic and contemporary cocktails and imported whiskeys. The draught and imported beer options are worth checking out as well.

Yo! Recommends

Saturday nights are DJ nights, and hence the best time to head here. Get daring with fire shots and order for the Kheema pav or Kathi rolls to go with it.

Shutters open from 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM

Go with the flow at Liquid

For after-work drinks or special nightlife with friends, Liquid lounge bar at Fairfield by Marriott makes the perfect choice of venue if you are looking for an atmospheric cocktail bar in Vizag. A full range of bar drinks includes a selection of seasonal flavoured mojitos, margeritas, beer and brandy. Modern twists to kebabs and Andhra favourites like Royalla Vepudu, Guntur Karam Kodi and Chora Chappa Fry are customised to suit non-local taste buds too.

Yo! Recommends

Enjoy the chill of Daiquiri and LIIT and get surprised looks as you order the scrumptious Ullikada Corn Vepudu like a pro.

Cocktail o’clock from 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM