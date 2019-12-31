Visakhapatnam City Police has made elaborate arrangements to regulate traffic and maintain public order, on the New Year’s Eve. In this regard, an advisory has been issued by the police, against driving under the influence of alcohol and participating in rave parties.

Over a hundred traffic police teams have been deployed to monitor the streets of Visakhapatnam on the New Year’s Eve. The traffic policemen, with breath-analysers and bodyworn cameras, will be stationed at check posts, from 8 PM, on 31 December 2019 to 5 AM on 1 January 2020. Cases will be registered on those who violate the rules and resort to drunken driving.

The police will also be equipped with speed guns to track overspeeding vehicles. Strict actions will also be taken against individuals who drive motor vehicles, without silencers. The traffic will be closely monitored by the policemen stationed at the control room, through CCTV cameras installed at all the major junctions.

Vehicles will be restricted to enter the 2.5 km-long stretches between Coastal Battery and Park Hotel, from 10 PM on Tuesday to 4 AM on Wednesday. Furthermore, all the roads leading up to the Beach Road will also remain closed during this time.

In order to ensure a hassle-free New Year’s Eve, the police have advised the management of hotels and restaurants to limit the new year parties from 10 PM to 1 AM. The party organisers will have to obtain permission from the concerned departments to host the events. Installing CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points has been made mandatory. A record of vehicles entering the premises should also be maintained.