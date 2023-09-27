In a momentous achievement, Yo Vizag won the prestigious Best Tourism Website award at the Andhra Pradesh State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards 2023 held in Vijayawada on the occasion of World Tourism Day. This coveted title personifies our constant and innovative efforts to promote the cultural, natural, and indigenous heritage of Visakhapatnam as well as the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Yo Vizag, established in the year 2008 as the city’s first-ever exclusive lifestyle magazine, emerged as one of the city’s leading online portals, competing with nationally-known publications. From authentic news updates to efficiently guiding tourists and spotlighting deserving local talents, we have reinvented ourselves constantly with the changing trends and tastes of the readers we consider our family.

The efforts of Team Yo Vizag in curating content that aims at highlighting the tourism potential the region holds have been warmly received by the readers, whose immense love and support bagged us the Best Tourism Website award at the Andhra Pradesh State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony was held in Vijayawada and was attended by top officials of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement Roja Selvamani presented the award to the Founder and Editor of Yo Vizag, Shilpanjani Dantu.

