With 128 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Tuesday evening, Vizag has witnessed yet another significant spike. The figures, reported today, now mark the highest number of cases recorded in the district in a single day. As per the official report received this evening, the district tally increased to 1523. COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, revealed that the number of active cases increased to 853 while 659 individuals have been discharged so far. As on date the death toll stands at 11 in the district.

The authorities have newly identified 21 new containment clusters- Kapu Veedhi – Pandiri Street – Narsipatnam, YSR Nagar Zone I, Kapula Dibbapalem – Bhimili, Pitapuram Colony, Old CBI Down, Audi Showroom, Pandurangapuram, Old Resavanipalem, Rajaka Veedhi, Madhura Nagar, Lalitha Nagar Zone 11, Rajayyapeta – Nakkapalli, Velchalam – Deverapalli, TSN Colony, Pattabhireddy Gardens, Kalinga Nagar- Ex service man Colony 2, Zone IV, Narasigarao Peta – Anakapalli in wake of the new COVID-19 cases in Vizag. As of Tuesday evening, the district reported 131 very active clusters, 116 active clusters, 68 dormant clusters and 39 de-notified clusters.

1178 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as the state’s tally crossed 21,000 on Tuesday. As per the AP COVID-19 bulletin released this afternoon by the State Health Department, 1155 of the new cases are among those in Andhra Pradesh while 22 are among those who returned from other states. One foreign returnee, who arrived in the state from Saudi Arabia, also tested positive for the virus. As many as 13 patients died due to COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 252. Four from Kurnool, three Anantapur, two from Chittoor, two from Visakhapatnam, and one each from Prakasam and West Godavari passed away due to the deadly infection in the said period, the AP COVID-19 bulletin stated.

In single day, 16,238 samples were tested for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. 762 people were discharged in the said period. While 9745 individuals have been discharged after recovery, 11,200 cases are currently active. Of the active patients, 8952 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2248 are at COVID Care Centres (CCCs).