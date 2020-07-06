Vizag, on Monday, reported its biggest single spike in COVID-19 cases as 117 more individuals tested positive. Marking a steep jump, the district tally increased to 1395. COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, revealed that the number of active cases increased to 862 while 562 individuals have been discharged so far. As per the official report received this evening, four more individuals in Visakhapatnam passed away due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 11.

The authorities have newly identified 21 new containment clusters- Military Colony, Yathapeta Yelamanchali, Etikoppaka, Vompolu, Santhinagar-Narsipatnam, Maddilapalem, MVP 102, Seethanna Gardens, Gowthami Gardens, Town Main Road Krishna Temple, Gambeeram Indiramma Colony, Kranthi Nagar, Anjaradri Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Rongalapalem, Yathapeta Munagapaka, Alla Vari Veedhi, Sirasapalli, AP Puram, G Konduru, Vechalam- in wake of the new COVID-19 cases in Vizag. As of Monday evening, the district reported 111 very active clusters, 126 active clusters, 67 dormant clusters and 30 de-notified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh too registered its sharpest spike on Monday with as many as 1322 new COVID-19 cases being reported in 24 hours. The state tally zommed past the 20,000 mark while seven more succumbed to the infection.

Between Sunday and Monday, 16,712 samples were tested for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. 424 people were discharged in the said period. While 8920 individuals have been discharged after recovery, 10,860 cases are currently active.

Meanwhile, India surpassed Russia in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, to become the third most affected country by COVID-19. On Monday, the country reported 24,248 new cases to take the tally to 6,97,413. While 4,24,433 individuals have recovered so far, 2,53,287 cases have been marked active as of 6 July 2020 (8 AM). The death stood at 19,693.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase across the country, people have been advised not to venture out of their homes unless essential. Citizens have also been urged not to flout the safety norms and adhere to the precautions in order to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.