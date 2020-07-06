Ever since the theatres were shut down, navigating through the tabs of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms has become our routine. While foreign series like Dark and Money Heist are breaking the boundaries and garnering international acclaim, let us rewind and switch back to a few promising Telugu web series that have won acclaim over the years. Here’s a curated list of seven Telugu web series for you should watch on Aha, Zee5 and Viu

Telugu web series you should watch on Aha, Zee5, and Viu:

#1 Muddapappu Avakaai (2016)

Starring Niharika Konidela as the lead, this Telugu web series revolves around a couple who find love in an arranged marriage set up. The series had created a sensation when it first debuted on the internet in 2016. Directed by Pranith Bramandapally, Muddapappu Avakai is an easy-breezy watch and is available on the streaming platform Zee5. Later on, the director of Muddapappu Avakai reunited with Niharika and made a feature film, Suryakantham in 2019.

Where to watch: Zee5

#2 Social (2017)

Touted as India’s first bilingual series with Rana Daggubati in the leading man, Social had riled up quite a lot of conversation on the boon and bane of social media, when it was aired online back in 2017. Helmed by Shashi Sudigala, the story deals with cybercrime and focusses on an agency set on its mission to safeguard the victims from getting exploited online. The episodes of the series are available both in Telugu and Hindi language on Viu.

Where to watch: Viu

#3 Pilla (2017)

Featuring Dhanya Balakrishna and Anirudh Thotapalli, this mini-series is centred around Dhanya, a girl-next-door. Things go haywire when she realizes she is pregnant. The story further takes a turn when she encounters the fact that she cannot remember the incidents pertaining to a specific night.

Where to watch: Viu

#4 Pelli Gola (2017, 2018)

The series tells the tale of a young couple who are forced to tie the knot coming under their families’ pressure. While they initially had different plans for themselves, destiny had its own plans for them. The rest of the story revolves around how their relationship has evolved after marriage. Starring Life is beautiful fame, Abhishek Duddala and Varshini Sounderajan, Pelli Gola renewed for the second season after receiving positive feedback from the viewers.

Where to watch: Viu

#5 Gods of Dharmapuri (2019)

Set in a fictitious town of Dharmapuri, located somewhere between Rayalaseema and Karnataka, G.O.D presents a gritty tale of family ties, politics and power in the backdrop of land mining. Directed by Anish Kuruvilla, the performances by Satya Dev, L.B. Sriram and Chandni Chowdary in the web series make the world of G.O.D come alive.

Where to watch: Zee5

#6 Loser (2020)

Telugu actor, Priyadarshi’s digital debut, Loser is a sports drama that follows the life story of three characters with completely different socio-economic backgrounds and temperaments. Effortlessly shifting between the timelines of each of the stories, the narrative seamlessly connects all of them. Backed by commendable acting by the cast, it is Priyadarshi who steals the show as the air rifle shooter, who aspires to make it big, in contrast to his bleak lifestyle.

Where to watch: Zee5

#7 Locked (2020)

The seven-episode series portrays the happenings that transpired at a dimly lit house on a rainy night. Each episode begins with an origin story of the various strands before it morphs into what is happening in the present day. The performances of Satyadev Kancharana, Samyukta Hornad and veteran actress, Sri Lakshmi are top-notch. If you are a fan of thrillers, Locked on Aha should be on your checklist.

Where to watch: Aha