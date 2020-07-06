The trailer of Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, is evoking touching reactions all over. Even before the trailer’s release, fans were eagerly awaiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star as #DilBecharaTrailer and #SushantSinghRajput trended right from the morning hours of Monday.

After its release, the trailer of Dil Bechara soon turned the talk of the social town with numerous fans remembering Sushant. Filled with a range of emotions, the trailer will make you laugh, cry, and feel for the characters. Starring Sushant Singht Rajput as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu, Dil Bechara comes as an emotional roller coaster. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the trailer poured its heart out for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Just watched the trailer with a a very emotional feeling 🙁 @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra cannot wait. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 6, 2020

I thought I won’t be able to watch #DilBecharaTrailer that I will end up crying but I didn’t. It’s such a beautiful trailer, the characters are so lively you don’t realise that the most beautiful smile you are watching on screen is no more with us. What a pure smile 🙏 pic.twitter.com/490wvknACc — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2020

Cried watching #DilBecharaTrailer… Jeena kab hai aur Marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi kar sakte…. This line now has a different meaning…. all set for a DIGITAL ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER verdict… Will be accepted by audience even before release… Absolutely ROCKING trailer.. — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 6, 2020

you will always be remembered <3 #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/BHWDE6QcKR — ρєαиυт.⁷ (@__doldrums_) July 6, 2020

#DilBechara ❤️ Overwhelmed with millions of emotions…Can’t wait you watch it 🙂https://t.co/pPpGzgSg6S — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 6, 2020

WISH HE WAS ALIVE He is still ALIVE in our hearts @itsSSR #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput Give justice please🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VqIn6gdpNm — Ushank Anand (@itsUshank) July 6, 2020

we all are ready to see you create magic for one last time , we are ready to celebrate you . I hope wherever you are today , you can feel all love people are showering upon you. Thankyou for everything. We all love you so much 🦋❤️#DilBechara #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/oTSQ7GoaTp — . (@kiaraastan) July 6, 2020

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is based on the book ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, and will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 24 July. Dil Bechara will be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

