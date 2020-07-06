The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, said that the state recorded 1322 new coronavirus cases as the total count increased to 20,019. 1263 of these new cases have been counted as Andhra Pradesh’s tally, while 56 have been reported among those who returned to Andhra Pradesh from other states. Of the 56 coronavirus cases reported among thos who returned from other states, 42 have been identified to have returned from Telangana. 3 foreign returnees also tested positive. Among the newly reported seven deaths in the state, two were in Srikakulam, and one each from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam.

Between Sunday and Monday, 16,712 samples were tested for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. 424 people were discharged in the said period. While 8920 individuals have been discharged after recovery, 10,860 cases are currently active.

The latest spike marks the highest number of coronavirus recorded in a single day in Andhra Pradesh. While the coronavirus cases tally in Andhra Pradesh took over 100 days to touch 10,000, the number raced past 20,000 just within two weeks.

In what is being seen as a remarkable feat, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, completed one million tests for COVID-19. By conducting 19048 tests per million as of yesterday, AP stands among the top states with the highest number of tests per million.

Meanwhile, India surpassed Russia in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, to become the third most affected country by COVID-19. On Monday, the country reported 24,248 new cases to take the tally to 6,97,413. While 4,24,433 individuals have recovered so far, 2,53,287 cases have been marked active as of 6 July 2020 (8 AM). The death stood at 19,693.