The COVID-19 cases in Vizag have been on the rise over the past few weeks. As per Special COVID-19 Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the district tally went up to 1278 last evening, as 40 more individuals tested positive for the virus between Saturday and Sunday. Given the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Vizag, the district authorities are allowing the asymptomatic patients under 60 years to undergo home isolation.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar shared that asymptomatic patients, who are under 60 years, will be examined at the COVID Care Centres. Explaining the circumstances under which home isolation will be advised, he said, “After running the tests, if the doctors find that the individuals are not suffering from co-morbidities, they are offered the option of home isolation. The individuals will be allowed to undergo home isolation, only if they have a separate room along with an attached washroom at home. However, the asymptomatic patients who do not have the isolation facilities at home will be looked after at the CCCs in Vizag,” he added.

The Home Isolation Monitoring Cell (HIMC) located at the Telemedicine room of Andhra Medical College, Vizag, will constantly keep a check on the health of these patients. Explaining the guidelines issued to the individuals under home isolation, the AMC Principal said, “They have to be vigilant on their symptoms. Each patient should possess a digital pulse oximeter, which costs about Rs 2,000. They have to check the pulse reading twice a day. If the oxygen saturation drops below 95%, they should duly inform the representative at the Telemedicine hub. Upon receiving information, the Rapid Response Teams will make the required arrangements to shift the patients to COVID-19 hospitals.”

According to the Centre’s guidelines, the patients under home isolation should seek medical attention when they experience difficulty in breathing, or persistent pain/pressure in the chest or mental confusion or inability to arouse or slurred speech/seizures or weakness/numbness in any limb or face or observe a dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 95%) or bluish discolorations of lips/face.