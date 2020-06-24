In the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, the authorities are gearing up to set up COVID Care Centres (CCCs) to effectively handle the situation. Keeping in view the possible spurt of the coronavirus positive cases in the coming weeks, the Andhra Pradesh government had earlier decided to shift the patients who fall under the low-risk category (asymptomatic patients) to the CCCs, in order to ease down the COVID-19 hospitals treating for the virus.

In line with the AP government’s directive, the officials are planning to establish a total of two thousand COVID Care Centres across Vizag district. Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam district Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), informed that in the first phase, plans are being chalked out to set up two thousand CCCs. He further added that the district administration is capable of facilitating up to 5000 CCCs if need be. Sharing about the course of treatment at the CCCs, Mr Chand mentioned that initially doctors and paramedics will monitor the patients. In case of an emergency, the patient will immediately be shifted to a COVID-19 Hospital in the city, he added.

Over the past few days, Visakhapatnam has been witnessing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. It is to be noted that the district recorded over 400 cases in June so far. On Tuesday evening, the COVID-19 tally in Vizag surpassed 500-mark, as 46 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry, told Yo! Vizag that extensive testing is being conducted across the district. “On average, we are testing 1000-1500 samples per day via the RT-PCR and Truenat testing. In spite of the spike in COVID-19 cases, we are focussed on improving the testing strategy, thereby breaking the chain of the virus spread,” he said.