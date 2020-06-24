The COVID-19 tally in Vizag breached the 500-mark with the past two days reporting as many as 87 cases. Out of these, Peda Jalaripeta accounts for a significant 40% with 35 cases. While the locality witnessed 25 cases on Monday, the sum here grew by 10 more on Tuesday. With the recent spurt in cases, Peda Jalaripeta, which is currently cordoned off as a very active containment cluster, has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in Vizag.

Over the past few days, the authorities have been demarcating the areas around the residences of the patients and implementing strict containment measures. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Zonal Commissioner (Zone 2), S Srinivasa Rao told Yo! Vizag that due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Peda Jalaripeta, a perimeter of 500 metres has been demarcated as the containment cluster. “Contact tracing is being done by surveillance teams. Until now, 250 individuals from the locality have been tested for the virus. Among the residents here, we are laying major focus on testing those over 60 years of age and those suffering from co-morbidities (diabetes, kidney-related and other ailments). Disinfection measures are also being carried out in the locality. We have already distributed three masks to everyone residing in Peda Jalaripeta. Mobile vans have been engaged to supply vegetables and other essential commodities to the residents.”

The Zonal Commissioner said that the virus spread in adjacent houses located in a tight cluster. He further shared that in order to sensitise the people regarding the preventive measures against COVID-19, the officials held an awareness programme at Peda Jalaripeta on Tuesday. “Requesting the public to obey the guidelines, the authorities asked them to cooperate with the police and other departments to ensure the effective implementation of the government orders,” he added.