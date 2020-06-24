Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 497 new COVID-19 cases to take the count to 10,331. With this Andhra Pradesh has now become the tenth state in India to register COVID-19 cases in excess of 10,000.

Out of the newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 448 are from Andhra Pradesh, 37 are from other states while 12 are from other countries. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state even saw 10 more patients succumbing to the deadly virus. Four in Kurnool, three in Krishna, two in Guntur, and one in Srikakulam passed away due to COVID-19.

While as many as 36,047 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 146 patients were discharged post-recovery. So far, as many as 7,50,234 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that out of the 37 new COVID-19 cases from other states, 22 patients returned to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

With the spike in cases, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently called for intensified testing across the state. Reviewing the COVID-19 measures on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to screen every household in the state within 90 days.

Across India, the total count of COVID-19 cases reached 4,56,183 as the country saw its biggest single-day spike 15,968 new cases being reported. While the recoveries went up to 2,58,685, the death toll jumped to 14,476.