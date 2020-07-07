In good news to the district, the first-ever cesarean delivery in Paderu Mandal, Visakhapatnam, at the District Government Hospital was conducted successfully. The new mother, of 23 years age, a native of Santhari village in Hukumpeta Mandal was admitted to the District Government Hospital on Monday for her second delivery. Dr. O Srilatha, Dr. T Narasinga Rao, Dr. B Saritha were responsible for the patient and deemed that she would have to opt for a C-Section. The team of three conducted the operation successfully at the District Hospital itself. Reports have stated that both the mother and her child are in a stable and healthy condition currently.

Previously, pregnant women in Paderu Mandal due for delivery through cesarean would be sent to hospitals located in urban Visakhapatnam for a safe delivery. With the appointment of a new Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer – Dr Venkateshwar, a medical doctor by profession, medical facilities within Paderu have been upgraded in recent times, a press note stated. Four officers from the ITDA – Dr. Sharadha, Dr. Praveen Varma, Dr. Prabhavathi, Dr. Bhanu Saikumar have also been appointed at the Mandal’s district hospital to provide better quality medical healthcare to the locals.

Reportedly, ITDA PO Dr. Venkateshwar visited the district hospital last week and instructed the officials to set up an operation theater within the premises, complete with necessary equipment. On the occasion, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Ms Pushpa Srivani, Member of Parliament from Araku G Madhavi, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MLA Chetti Palguna along with ITDA PO Dr. Venkateshwar, visited the new mother and her child at the district hospital to take a stock of their health. The authorities instructed the hospital staff to take extra care towards both the mother and her newly delivered child.