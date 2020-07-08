In order to ease down the burden on the COVID-19 hospitals, the Andhra Pradesh government has been setting up COVID Care Centres across the state. These COVID Care Centres (CCCs) are makeshift facilities to monitor those fall under the low-risk category (asymptomatic patients). These centres set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc, both public and private, have dedicated doctors and paramedics. The staff will keep a check on these individuals and in case of an emergency, they will immediately be shifted to the nearest COVID-19 Hospital. As on Tuesday morning, 2,248 patients were receiving treatment at CCCs across the state. In line with the state government’s directive, district authorities have already set up COVID Care Centres in Visakhapatnam. Given the spurt in coronavirus cases, the district authorities are gearing up to increase the number of these centres to ably handle the crisis.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, stated that currently, there are about 3,000 CCCs in the district. “The patients who fall under the low-risk category (asymptomatic patients) are being taken care at these CCCs. Anticipating a further increase in the COVID-19 cases, we are planning to set up around 2,000 more COVID Care Centres across Visakhapatnam,” he added. Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the state government will ensure all COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and quarantine facilities will be equipped as per global standards, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The CM instructed the officials to provide round-the-clock medical services at the centres. Further, he said that all CCCs must be equipped with clean beds and toilets.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag reached 1,523 as the district recorded 128 new cases between Monday to Tuesday. As per the COVID-19 status update, 853 patients were undergoing treatment. While 659 individuals discharged after recovering from the infection, 11 people succumbed to the virus, as on Tuesday evening.