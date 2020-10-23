As we bid adieu to another long week of strenuous work, never-ending household chores, and other burdening duties, the weekend, as always, is once again here to bring some much-needed respite. While the IPL continues to keep us hooked with some cracking contests, a few upcoming OTT releases too look set to light up the next couple of days. From Mirzapur 2 to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ambitious Narthanasala, here’s what we’ve got on our list to watch this weekend.

#1 Mirzapur 2

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, you can’t stay too far away from a particular city in Uttar Pradesh, can you? Leading the troupe on OTTs this weekend is the much-awaited Mirzapur 2. While Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna look to tighten their grip over the town, Guddu and Golu work towards avenging the deaths of Munna and Sweety- the Mirzapur tale certainly starts off on a nail-biting note in the second season. And if the first few reviews of the series are anything to by, the viewers look to be in for a murkier ride this time around.

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

#2 Colour Photo

Written and directed by debutant Sandeep Raj, Colour Photo is the new Telugu release on an OTT platform this weekend. Starring Suhas, Chandini Chowdary, and Sunil, the film caught the eye with an interesting trailer. Inspired by real-life events, Colour Photo comes as a romantic drama set in the 1990s and takes a look at issues such as colour and caste.

Where to watch: Streaming on Aha

#3 A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair’s TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy has Tabu and Ishaan Khatter play the lead roles. The six-episode long series has the story in post-partition north India. A passionate literature student Lata Mehra is torn between her duty towards her family and her love life, as three different men try to woo her. The limited series was earlier aired on BBC.

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

#4 Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

He is back! The Kazakh journalist will be travelling to the United States once again and looks set to break all hell loose one more time. If you thought the first park was ridiculous, the trailer hints at something even more bizarre in store. Also, the initial reviews by the critics seem to be giving us added reasons to binge this one.

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

#5 Narthanasala

Among the most anticipated mythological films in Telugu, Narthanasala will be making its way to the audience after a long haul of 16 years! Narthanasala, which was first launched in the direction of Nandamuri Balakrishna in 2004, was shelved eventually after the sad demise of actress Soundarya, who was a key part of the project. However, bringing cheer to the fans, Balakrishna recently announced that 17-minute long scenes from Narthanasala will be released on ShreyasET on the occasion of Vijayadasami.

Releasing on: 24 October

Where to watch: ShreyasET