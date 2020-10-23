Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 3765 new COVID-19 cases as the state tally reached 8,00,684. While the active cases stood at 31,721, the total recoveries, including the 4,281 recoveries in the past 24 hours, touched 7,62,419. With this, the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh increased to 95.22%, taking it to the top of the charts in the country. It may be noted that the national recovery rate, on Friday, stood at 89.53%. The high recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh has been attributed to the 3T strategy of Tracing-Testing-Treating adopted by the government from the beginning.

In the past day, 20 patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 6,544. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh is 0.817%, which is lower than the national average of 1.51%. Andhra Pradesh has also been leading in terms of the total number of tests conducted to detect the COVID-19 positive cases. So far, the state has conducted 74,28,014 tests with 80,238 of them being done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Visakhapatnam reached 55,205 as the district reported 218 new cases on Friday. While active cases stood at 2,306, the discharges increased to 52,433 (including today’s 183 discharges), Special COVID-19 Officer PV Sudhakar said. The death toll rose to 466 with one more individual passing away due to the virus. Visakhapatnam district currently accounts for 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 293 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

In a bid to contain the spread of the infection, the GVMC has been taking several measures across the city. From disinfecting public spaces to conducting awareness campaigns on COVID-19 behaviours, the personnel have been active in various drives over the past few months.

On the national front, India crossed the landmark of 10 crores (10,01,13,085) total tests today, the Ministry of Health stated. “The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments. More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day. Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 1989 testing labs in the country including 1122 Government laboratories and 867 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost,” the Ministry added.