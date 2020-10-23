An ATM, belonging to a prominent bank, was broken open in Visakhapatnam with unidentified burglars looting over Rs 7 lakh. The incident took place at Adarsh Nagar’s Old Dairy Farm area in the city during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per sources, the burglars are expected to have targetted the ATM given that the location tends to go deserted during the nights. The burglars arrived at the site with gas cylinders, entered the ATM, and closed the shutter. Reportedly, they then broke open the machine with gas cutters to loot a hefty sum of money. A few notes of Rs 500 denomination, which are likely to have been burnt during the gas cutting operation, were found within the ATM in Visakhapatnam.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police rushed to the spot immediately and gathered clues to trace the miscreants. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the theft. CCTV footage is also being examined to nab the culprits.

It may be noted that in August this year, the Visakhapatnam City Police nabbed an inter-state ATM robbery gang. The accused had arrived in Visakhapatnam from Delhi and targeted ATM centres with no security. The accused were identified as Aakib Khan (27) and Mubarik (21), both belonging to Mewat district, Haryana.