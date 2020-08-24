The Visakhapatnam City Police, on Saturday, nabbed an inter-state robbery gang who have been committing thefts at the ATM centres. The accused were identified as Aakib Khan (27) and Mubarik (21), both belonging to Mewat district, Haryana.

According to the police, G Surya Bhaskar Rao, an accountant at State Bank of India, Birla Junction branch, filed a complaint on 21 August, stating that on 7 July and 8 July, two unidentified persons resorted to fraudulent ATM transactions. The FIR further added that the individuals allegedly looted Rs 1.03 lakh by switching off the power cables illegally.

After receiving the complaint, the cops jumped into investing the case. On 22 August, the special team received information from reliable sources about the gang attempting to rob an ATM centre in the city. Acting upon the lead, the Visakhapatnam City Police held the accused and took them into custody. The police found that the duo had committed theft of another Rs 39,000 from an ATM. As many as 34 ATM cards and Rs 76,000/-, and three duplicate keys were also recovered.

Sharing details in connection with the incident, V Suresh Babu, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), informed that the gang had arrived in Vizag from Delhi. “While coming, they had brought 34 ATM cards of their kith and kin and also collected PIN numbers of the cards. Renting a bike, the accused shortlisted ATM centres with no security,” he said.

Informing the modus operandi of the inter-state ATM robbery gang, the Visakhapatnam DCP (Crimes), said, “Entering the ATM centre, they first open the lock of the front box with the duplicate keys. Then they insert an ATM card, enter the PIN, withdraw the amount, and immediately switch off the power button after cash comes out of the machine. As a result, the ATM displays that the transaction has been failed due to network failure. However, the withdrawal message will be delivered to the registered mobile number of the cardholder.”

The senior cop shared that after a few minutes, the actual cardholder calls the customer care centre and complains that the transaction failed and the amount has been debited while trying to withdraw money. After three days, the bank credits the amount into the account as they too find that the transaction was failed. After successfully claiming the amount, the fraudsters give a share to the actual cardholder. The police suspect that the accused were involved in similar crimes in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal.