On Monday, Vizag reported 911 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district tally to 31,127. According to the report released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 5174 patients are receiving treatment and 25,733 individuals have been discharged so far.

The report further stated that seven more individuals in Visakhapatnam succumbed to COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 220. As on 24 August, Vizag has 54 very active clusters, 109 active clusters, 575 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

On Saturday, the district witnessed 540 fresh coronavirus cases, as the total count went up to 29,765. Of the newly reported cases, 368 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 172 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As on 22 August, Visakhapatnam recorded 5064 active COVID-19 cases and 24,493 recoveries. On the following day, another 451 new COVID-19 cases were registered, resulting in the district tally reaching 30,216. Out of the cases reported on 23 August, 169 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 282 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. From Saturday to Sunday, five more casualties were reported. Despite the coronavirus tally of Vizag mounting over 31,000 on 24 August, the recovery rate of the district was noted as 82.67. Currently, the fatality rate stands at 0.7%.

On the national front, India registered 31,10,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases as on Monday. On Maharashtra with 6,82,383 cases accounted for the major chunk of the cases in the country. Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385, Andhra Pradesh with 3,53,111, and Karnataka with 2,77,814 followed suit.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Health Department announced that more than 60% of COVID-19 infected people in the state are in between the age groups of 21-50. Stating this, the AP Health Department urged the citizens to follow the safety etiquette when stepping outside to fight against the global pandemic.