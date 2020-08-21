COVID-19 cases in Vizag seem to be on a steady rise even as GVMC authorities and local bodies have been making stringent efforts to control the spreading of the circus. Visakhapatnam registered 5263 active COVID-19 cases as of 21 August 2020. According to the coronavirus update released on 21 August, the death toll of Visakhapatnam crossed 200.

Visakhapatnam registered 738 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 29,225 cases, while the current death toll stands at 202. 23,760 patients have been discharged so far.

The local authorities have deemed that there are 149 Very Active Clusters, 74 Active Clusters, 513 Dormant Clusters and 171 de-notified clusters in the District,

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified the sanitation measures in its limits with the arrival of monsoons. To put forth a strong fight against the global pandemic, the corporation’s sanitation staff is regularly carrying out disinfection activities in containment clusters to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On 17 August, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana received grievances/requests from citizens through Dial your Commissioner program and e-spandana Facebook live. A total of 175 inquiries were received from both programmes.

The GVMC also plans to set up 40 new Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) under the corporation limits. The authorities are taking active measures to curb the spread of seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue in Visakhapatnam. Ward-level special officers have been directed to visit residents of their wards, along with malaria staff, to educate them on how seasonal diseases spread as a result of water stagnation. Furthermore, Malaria inspectors have been carrying out fogging and pesticide spraying activities in the gutters across the city every morning.

In AP, there were a total of 9393 cases registered in the last twenty four hours as reported on 20 August 2020. While 5896 of them were tested through VRDL+NACO+TrueNat, 3497 patients were deemed positive through Rapid Antigen Tests.