On Monday morning, the news broke which stated that SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for COVID. A statement seemingly from the legendary singer’s son, thanking fans for their prayers also made rounds. However, SP Charan took to social media to share a video, asking fans not to fall for such rumours. He further informed that regardless of his COVID status, the singer is still on life support but stable.

Earlier in August, SP Balasubrahmanyam publicly shared about the status of his health after testing positive for COVID. In a video that was posted on his social media, he stated that he was experiencing slight discomfort over three days. Some of his early symptoms were chest congestion, fever, and cold. He got admitted to a hospital despite the minimal discomfort, as he didn’t want to risk the health of his family members. The Guinness World record holder stated that he was resting at the hospital, and requested well-wishers to refrain from calling him. During his message, he went on to thank his fans and assured them that he is in safe hands at the hospital.

However, this assurance dipped slightly when SPB’s health deteriorated during his recovery period at MGM Hospital, Chennai. He was put on a ventilator, worrying several fans and big-wigs in the Indian film industry. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraja posted a heartfelt message to the singer, with whom he shares a brotherhood spanning decades. Several senior actors including Konidela Chiranjeevi urged fans to pray for the singer’s speedy recovery during his recovery period.

Veteran singer, voice-over artist, music composer, TV host, and film producer SP Balasubrahmanyam has completed over fifty years in the Indian film industry. He has numerous awards to his credit – including India’s civilian honours – Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and a Guinness World Record for his contribution to Indian music and culture.