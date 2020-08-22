The year 2020 has truly been unprecedented for millions of us. While we have been upset about many things that didn’t go as planned, few moments during the last few months have truly made us happy. The country-wide lock down led our very own Telugu movie megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi to join social media. The Yo! Vizag team wishes the megastar a very happy birthday. As the actor par excellence celebrates his 65th birthday today, here are five lovely ways in which the Megastar lifted our spirits during 2020.

1. Greetings With The Sunrise

Aside from a few important occasions, the Mega family has been quite private about their lives over the years. That changed with the lock down, when Chiru gave us a glimpse of the lovely Sunrise view from his home. The video was posted on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, where the actor was raving about a pollution-free Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram Happy Sri Rama Navami to All! #StayHomeStaySafe A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

2. Lock down Cleaning Activities

This video came in when the lock down was just implemented in India. The Megastar was seen taking matters into his own hands and power-washing his porch, encouraging millions of Telugus around the world to do the same.

View this post on Instagram #LockdownActivities #StayHomeStaySafe A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

3. Cooking At Home

Megastar Chiranjeevi won millions of Telugu hearts decades ago, but his attempts at cooking have won our hearts all over again. His (super skilled) attempts at making his mom’s recipes were endearing to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #SundaySavors A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Aug 9, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

4. 30 years of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari is one of the first movies that comes to mind when we think of Chiranjeevi’s hit films. The film marked thirty years of its release this year, and the movie makers released a tell-all video where Chiru spoke of all the memorable moments while shooting the iconic film.

5. Dancing With His Grand Daughter

In this super-cute video, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s grand daughter is seen demanding him to play Chiru’s own hit track ‘You And Me’ from his comeback film Khaidi No. 150. The grandfather-granddaughter duo have convinced us that cuteness runs in the Konidela genes.