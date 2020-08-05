The COVID-19 virus has rampantly spread across India, affecting some high-profile public figures including the Bachchan family, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, and several other politicians. In the latest, celebrated playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for COVID-19. The seventy-four-year-old singer has been seeking treatment at MGM Healthcare hospital, Chennai since Wednesday morning. The singer took to his social media and revealed the news to the public. He stated that he is recovering from the virus attack.

The legendary singer further shared that he has been experiencing slight discomfort over the last three days. Chest congestion, fever, and cold were some of his symptoms. Though the symptoms were mild, SP Balasubrahmanyam said he got himself checked, as he didn’t want to take it easy, given the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SP Balasubrahmanyam also informed that the doctors suggested he can quarantine himself at his residence, but he chose to get admitted so as to keep his family safe. The Guinness World record holder also appealed to his well-wishers to refrain from calling him, as he is supposed to rest during his stay at the hospital. He thanked his fans and assured that he is in safe hands at the hospital, and would be discharged very soon.

Veteran singer, voice-over artist, music composer, TV host, and film producer SP Balasubrahmanyam has completed over fifty years in the Indian film industry. He has numerous awards to his credit – including India’s civilian honours – Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and a Guinness World Record for his contribution to Indian music and culture. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung nearly 40,000 songs in 16 languages so far. The musician even composed a song to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

So far, India has reported 1.91 M cases of COVID-19. While 1.28 M have recovered, about 39,795 people have succumbed to the virus.