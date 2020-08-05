Bringing laurels to Visakhapatnam, two IIT engineers from the city, have cleared the Civil Services exam. The results of the competitive exam were declared on Tuesday. Among the 829 candidates chosen for various civil services, local lads, K Dheeraj, and K Karthik have secured All India Rank (AIR) 320 and 428 respectively.

After graduating as a CS Engineer from IIT Madras, Dheeraj secured a job at an IT company. He eventually resigned, prepared for civil services exam at home, and managed to clear it with flying colours. Attributing the success to his family, friends, and well-wishers, he said there is no substitute for hard work and determination. Sharing his experience, Dheeraj said, “Choosing Mathematics as the optional subject helped me in clearing the exam. During the personal interview, I was mostly quizzed about the topics related to mathematics and computers.” Aspirants should keep making consistent efforts and work hard to achieve their goal, the Vizag lad added.

For Karthik, another engineer from Visakhapatnam, who aced the Civil Services exam, it was about fulfilling his father’s dream. Sharing the factor that drove him to achieve his goal, Karthik said, “My father is a Production Superintendent at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). When I joined Mechanical engineering at IIT Bombay, he told me that he hoped to see me as an IAS officer, someday.”

Touted as one of the toughest exams in the country, the Civil Services exam is be held in three phases – preliminary examination, main examination, and Personal Interview. Shortlisted candidates are eligible to work for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other central services. The written part (main) of the Civil Services exam, 2019, was held in September and the interviews were held between February and August.