Deciding what to eat, what to watch, and where to go has led to many arguments among groups of friends or family, especially during weekends. Be it for some alone time or getting together with friends, we have come up with 5 activities for the people of Vizag to do this weekend.

5 activities to spend this weekend in Vizag

#1 Watch a movie in theatres

With theatres operating at full capacity, it is time to catch the latest movie in cinemas. Some of the movie releases to watch this weekend include quite a few new releases. And also, don’t forget to follow the requisite safety protocol.

#2 Attend live performances

Working all week at a desk, give yourself a break from the screen and head out for some live entertainment. Have Navin Kumar and Anand Rathnam tickle your funny bones at their stand-up comedy show, ‘The Underrated Tour’ at Gluttons Garage. If not, indulge in soulful music at Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay with the music band CAPRICIO.

#3 Go kayaking early morning

This is for all the early birds. One of many advantages to being on the east coast is that we get to witness a beautiful sunrise. Head on to Rushikonda beach early morning and watch as the Sun emerges from the horizon as you kayak in the Bay of Bengal.

#4 Nature hike

Another advantage of being in Vizag is the vast stretch of Eastern Ghats across the city. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, Paderu, Kondakarla Ava are some of the few places that prove perfect for either a solo or group hike. While on the hike, watch out for some exotic birds and animals to spot.

#5 Weekend getaway

Go on a weekend getaway and explore different places in and around Vizag. From the beautiful waterfalls at Chitrakoot, Chhattisgarh to the Tibetan Temple at Chandragiri, Odisha there are many such places to visit.