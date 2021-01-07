If you’ve felt that the first week of 2021 hasn’t quite gone your way, then don’t give up just yet for the coming weeks promise plenty of entertainment in store. From a political drama to the sequel to a heart-winning favourite, here are 4 web series we are looking forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Aha, and SonyLIV this January.

#1 Lupin

Coming from the director of ‘Now You See Me’, Lupin is a Netflix Original Series that is a retelling of the famous French story based on Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise. Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, the series’ protagonist looks to avenge his father, for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Streaming from: 8 January

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Gullak Season 2

The beloved ‘Mishra pariwar’ is set to be back to win us all over again. TVF’s heartwarming Gullak will be making its way to the digital world with its second season in the next week. After totally falling in love with the family’s anecdotes in the first season, we eagerly await what the series has to offer this time around.

Streaming from: 15 January

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#3 11th Hour

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series that is touted to be a corporate thriller. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu and given Praveen Sattaru’s previous works such as PSV Garuda Vega and Chandamama Kathalu, 11th Hour promises to keep us hooked this festive season.

Streaming from: Sankranti

Where to watch: Aha

#4 Tandav

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Suni Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, and many others join forces for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming political thriller Tandav. With the platform already hitting the nail with the likes of Breathe, Family Man, and Paatal Lok, the stakes surrounding Tandav have been high and the recently released trailer does no harm to the expectations.

Streaming from: 15 January

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video