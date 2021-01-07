2020 proved to be a forgettable year for Vizag. While the Covid-19 pandemic threw the public life out of gear and pushed many to the brink, an industrial accident of disastrous proportions, at the LG Polymers plant, wreaked havoc as well. As we try to brush away the tragic shadows left behind by the previous year, 2021 has arrived in style and with it, has brought plenty of hope. And as Vizag looks poised to mark quite a few firsts in 2021, we interacted with a few citizens to find out what they want to see in the city. Here are some of the responses.

#1 Better job opportunities

Quite a few citizens said that Vizag needs to emerge as a hub for better job opportunities. Srinivas Raju, a working professional in the city, said, “We need more IT companies in Vizag. Apart from resulting in more jobs, this would create a better ecosystem and help in fortifying Vizag’s image as an IT hub.”

#2 Better roads and parking facilities

To say the least, the state of roads in Vizag has been shoddy of late. With several roads dug up for the sake of underground cabling, commuting has certainly not been a smooth ride. “A few roads in the city have literally become unmotorable. Hope the works are completed soon and the roads in Vizag are restored to form,” Sri Charan, a resident of Akkayyapalem, said.

Talking about roads, finding a parking spot is also not an easy task in Vizag. Naveen S, a student in Vizag, said that he hopes to see better parking facilities in the city this year. By the looks of it, the upcoming multi-level car parking facilities look to ease the parking snarls up to a considerable extent.

#3 Cleaner air

Waking up to notifications of poor Air Quality Index (AQI) is surely not a pleasant way to kickstart the day. While the authorities have been making attempts to increase the green cover, the pollution levels continue to raise concerns. “Given the Covid situation, maintaining air quality is of great significance right now. The increasing number of vehicles and industries in Vizag, however, are not helping the cause. We need to act immediately and adopt measures to bring the pollutions levels down. In any case, we can’t afford to have a Delhi-like situation,” Rama Lakshmi, working as a teacher at a private school in the city, shared.

#4 More entertainment options

There were also those who hoped to see more entertainment options come up in Vizag in 2021. While Jahnavi P, a working professional in the city, voted for more shopping options, Rajesh P wished for the likes of Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks to set shop along the coast.

What do you want to see in Vizag in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.