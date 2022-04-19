This April you are going to be glued to the screen, thanks to these entertaining movie releases on the OTT platform. Have a blast this summer, with the following OTT movie releases. Here are the latest updates regarding OTT movie releases this April 2022.

Here is a list of OTT movie releases this April.

#1 Batman – 18 April

Robert Pattison starred as Batman in the direction of Matt Reeves. This is a brilliant movie encompassing the story of the Riddler. Catwoman too, played by Zoe Kravitz, makes an appearance. If you missed this much-awaited movie from DC in the theatres then make sure you catch it on OTT.

OTT Platform: BMS Stream

#2 Oh My Dog – 21 April

Starring the veteran actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay, this is a heart-warming family Tamil movie about a young boy and his bonding with a dog. This movie is directed by Sarov Shanmugam and is a must-watch for all dog lovers. Do not miss this movie on the OTT platform.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Antakshari – 22 April

This Malayalam movie directed by Vipin Das will make you reminisce the good old days of the musical game, which take a dark turn. This thriller starring Saiju Kurup, Priyanka Nair, and Sudhi Koppa seems to be a spine-chilling unique story. Do not miss this on the OTT platform this summer.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

#4 Ghani – 22 April

To further appease the Mega family fans, Varun Tej is ready to set the OTT space on fire with this sports drama. He is seen as a boxer in Ghani, which is making all his fans go crazy. Kiran Korrapati, who has previously worked as an assistant director for prominent films, is making his directorial debut with the Mega Prince. This movie is perfect for an OTT watch.

OTT Platform: Aha

#5 Uncharted – 28 April

Uncharted is Tom Holland’s next, after the blockbuster Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021. The trailer, released in October 2021, has created a lot of buzz since then. This fun-filled, adventurous action film by Ruben Fleischer is surely a promising watch this April.

OTT Platform: BMS Stream

Comment below with the OTT movie releases you plan to watch!