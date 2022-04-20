Powerful people have powerful questions. We know that you are left with a lot of questions after the mind-boggling climax of KGF Chapter 2. Fret not, we have cumulated them together and answered all of them. All your doubts and queries will be solved after reading this article, so brace yourselves.

#1 Is KGF real?

In the present day, Kolar Gold Fields exist in Karnataka where mining has stopped in 2001. The mines were closed owing to high operational costs and low revenues. Although the story is said to bear resemblance to the life of Thangam, an infamous smuggler of sandalwood, who was also known as Veerappan Junior.

#2 Is Rocky dead or Alive?

As per the climax of KGF Chapter 2, Rocky seems to be dead. But the post-credits scene leaves scope for our imagination. Someone with the capability to build a whole town must have had the foresight and planned an escape. With Rocky calling the US Navy, it leaves room for suspicion. Moreover, with Prashant Neel, you are always in for a surprise.

#3 What will happen in KGF Chapter 3?

The story of Rocky and his crimes on an international level in the US and 16 other countries will be shown. This is speculated to be a flashback in the timeline of 1978-1981. Inayat Khaleel might be the next big villain along with new characters. More secrets about the gold mine might be revealed in the third part.

#4 Will we see Anant Nag in KGF Chapter 3?

Prashant Neel remained the right to not question Anant Nag’s personal decision to not be part of KGF Chapter 2. Although, he said that Prakash Raj is just an addition and not a replacement for Anant Nag. But let us hope that we see him as the narrator in the third part as only Anand Vasiraju knows about KGF Chapter 3.

#5 Did KGF Chapter 2 break RRR records?

As of now, KGF Chapter 2 has not shattered the box office records of RRR, which made the biggest first-day opening collection of ₹158.6 crores. Whereas, KGF Chapter 2 recorded a collection of ₹134.5 crores on its first day. Although, it surpassed the collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion with the opening day earnings of ₹121 crores.

#6 Who is the 19-year-old editor of KGF Chapter 2?

Ujjwal Kulkarni, a teenager who worked predominantly in the Kannada industry made his debut as a feature-length film editor with KGF Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel was so impressed by his short films on his YouTube channel that he entrusted him with this huge film.

#7 Is Ramika Sen’s character inspired by Indira Gandhi?

Keeping the timeline in mind and based on the look of Raveena Tandon, it can be concluded that this character is loosely inspired by the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Her bold decisions and strategies in the movie can also be drawn as a parallel to real-life political incidents.

#8 Is Salaar an extension to the KGF universe?

Looking at the first look of the poster and the setting of the movie in the mines, rumours are going around that KGF Chapter 3 is connected to Salaar. Fans are saying that Farmaan’s character in KGF Chapter 2 stars in Salaar too. It is speculated that Farmaan is not dead. Let us see how the dots are connected.

