To ease traffic congestion in the city, the Vishakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed a multi-level car and two-wheeler parking (MLCP) facility at Siripuram in Vizag. In the latest, the Metropolitan Authority has issued tenders to construct the seven-storeyed MLCP.

The proposed project would come up over 1.35 acres of land belonging to the VMRDA, located adjacent to its office premises at Siripuram in Vizag. The multi-storeyed structure has been designed in such a way that it caters to parking facilities as well as commercial activities in Vizag. Earlier in 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) was appointed as the consultant for the project. On Tuesday, the VMRDA initiated the reverse tendering process of the project with an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore.

The proposed MLCP building will consist of seven floors, including five floors (three floors that will comprise cellars, first and second floors) for parking and the remaining for commercial activities. According to the VMRDA officials, the structure will be capable of facilitating as many as 510 cars and 792 two-wheelers.

The Development Authority is planning to lease out the commercial space of the MLCP. The VMRDA hopes that the MLCP, overlooking the sea, will become an ideal location, given the commercial activity and potential of the locality. Apart from addressing the parking woes in the vicinity, the VMRDA may generate a revenue of Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh per month.

It may be recalled that another Multi-Level Car Parking facility in Vizag, at Jagadamba, has neared completion. Earlier in December 2020, the trial run of the MLCP at Jagadamba was conducted by the engineering officials. Being set up as part of Smart City Projects, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the new facility is said to be the first-of-its-kind mechanised automatic parking project in the country.