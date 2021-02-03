b , with effect from 15 February 2021. As per a press release, the East Coast Railway has taken several steps to initiate the conversion of conventional coaches of important long-distance trains with LHB coaches over its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

At present, Waltair Division operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express trains with LHB coaches. Now, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Cudappah will be switched to LHB rake. This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati.

Train No 07488 Visakhapatnam- Cudappah special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 15 February and train no 07887 Cudappah-Visakhapatnam special express will run with revised composition of Linke Hofmann Busch coaches with effect from 16 February.

This pair of special trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising of two second AC-2, three third AC, 12 sleeper class, three second class, one second class cum luggage/divyangjan coach, and generator motor car.

Apart from these, more LHB coaches, which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, will be deployed shortly in a phased manner, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, said.

Mr Tripathi further said that the ECoR is taking all possible measures to better the passenger experience. He further stated that the addition of more LHB coaches, in the future, will definitely enhance passenger comfort and safety.