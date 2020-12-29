The trial run of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility, near Jagadamba Junction, in Vizag, was conducted on Monday. Being set up as part of Smart City Projects, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the new facility is said to be the first-of-its-kind mechanised automatic parking project in the country.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), Botcha Satyanarayana, inspected the trial run along with GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana. Sharing details about the project, the GVMC Commissioner informed the MA&UD Minister that five corridors are being constructed in the multi-level car parking facility with a budget of Rs 9.70 crore. She added that each corridor will accommodate as many as 20 cars, summing up to 100 cars in the entirety. Mrs Srijana further added that the construction activities have reached the final stage and the project will be completed by the end of this month.

Visakhapatnam-South constituency, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, Supervising Engineer, Vinay Kumar, Zonal Commissioner, Phaniram, and others were also present at the event.

Expected to ease traffic congestion at Jagadamba junction, the foundation stone for the car parking facility was laid in 2019. While the construction activities hit quite a few roadblocks, the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown resulted in a further delay in the works, this year. However, with the government granting several relaxations to the lockdown rules, the construction activities assumed full form over the past few months.

It may be recalled that in late November, the officials of the Vizag Smart City wing manually inspected the horizontal and vertical movement of the parking panels. As per sources, the Multi-Level Car Parking facility in Vizag will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in January 2021, after which, it will be thrown open to the public.