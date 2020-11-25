The multi level car parking (MLCP) facility, which is one of the Smart City Projects by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is likely to be thrown open to the public by this year-end. Ahead of the inauguration, officials from the Vizag Smart City wing have been reviewing the working of parking panels and other activities of the multi level car parking project.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer, Smart City Works, V Sudhakar, informed that the multi level car parking project has picked up the pace and is currently at the brink of nearing completion. Sharing further details about the project, the GVMC EE said, “The work is almost done. Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) Chief Executive, Mrs G Srijana has directed us to conduct the trial run by the month-end.” Shedding light on the ongoing activities, Mr Sudhakar said that they have manually inspected the horizontal and vertical movement of the parking panels. “Based on the observations made, we will work towards perfecting the operations. After finishing it, we will go for a complete trial run by the end of this month. We plan to commence this project by end of December,” he added.

Being built near Jagadamba junction, which is often a hotspot for vehicular congestion and parking snarls, the advanced car parking facility is being touted to provide respite from traffic woes in the area. The G+5 facility, which is being handled by a Pune-based private firm, will be equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate as many as 100 cars. It is to be noted that though the foundation stone for the project was laid last year, the construction activities had hit several roadblocks. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdown resulted in a further delay in the works. In wake of the lockdown relaxations, the Vizag Smart City wing has been working to full throttle over the past few months to complete the project.