The special team formed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) identified 663 unauthorised layouts in the district during its field inspections. The exercise was carried out in Vizag by deploying 46 Ward Planning and Regularisation Secretaries (WPRS).

On Tuesday, a review meeting was held at the VMRDA Office. During the meeting, VMRDA Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao informed that the metropolitan authority received 3,764 applications under the Layout Regularisation Scheme. He further noted that 663 illegal layouts were found in Vizag by the VMRDA during the drive.

Sharing further details about the LRS, Mr Rao mentioned that regularisation of the unapproved layouts will entitle the applicant to get building permission from the authorities. In order to apply for the scheme, individuals need to attach the site plan, layout sketch, encumbrance certificate, and registered documents along with their applications. The VMRDA Commissioner said, “We have already conducted meetings in 18 mandals to create awareness among the public on the LR scheme. The deadline for the LRS applications is 31 December.” We request the public to utilise the opportunity, he added. Furthermore, Mr Koteswara Rao asked the officials to set up a dedicated call centre to help the people to clear their doubts regarding the scheme.

During the meeting, the Metropolitan Commissioner discussed the ongoing works at NAD Flyover. He directed the authorities to complete the road from NSTL to the Vizag airport by the end of this month. He also asked the officials to speed up the works at Marripalem bridge. Mr Rao further ordered his staff to complete the laying of the hundred feet road near Visakha Valley School by the end of December. VMRDA Additional Commissioner, Manazir Jeelani Samoon and others were present at the meeting.