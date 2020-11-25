Vizag district, on Wednesday, reported 58 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Tuesday and Wednesday, have taken the district tally to 58,383. Among the freshly recorded cases, 49 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 9 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 137 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. It is to be noted that no fatalities were reported in Vizag between Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 58

Active cases: 1085

Discharges: 56,794 (including 137 today)

Deaths: 504 (no fatalities reported today)

Total count: 58,383

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections registered in Vizag district, the report stated that Vizag currently accounts for 1 very active cluster, 4 active clusters, 325 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 831 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,64,674. As of Wednesday morning, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 12,673 active cases, 8,45,039 recoveries (including the 1176 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday), and 6962 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 97,88,047 tests.

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The number of total coronavirus cases rose to 92,22,216 in the country, while the deaths due to the disease climbed to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities, the Ministry’s data revealed. The active caseload shot up to 4,44,746, an increase of 6,079 cases from Tuesday, accounting for 4.82 percent of the total cases, the data stated.